‘Transport officials authorised to compound challans on the spot in Delhi’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government Monday told the Delhi High Court a notification has already been issued empowering officers for compounding traffic violation offences on the spot, and all documents available on the Centre’s DigiLocker application are being treated as valid by the authorities.

The Delhi government also submitted that any challan issued by the enforcement branch of the transport department can be disposed of online and the amount of penalty is acceptable through payment gateways, including debit cards.

The submissions were made before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula on a PIL seeking direction to the government to issue notification empowering officers for compounding offences of a traffic violation on the spot.

Compounding offences are those for which the violator is allowed to pay the fine on the spot and the driver does not need to visit a court. The violator can pay a fine to the designated officials after the states notify them. The petition by advocate Amit Sahni stated that after the September 2019 amendment to the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, people were facing difficulty in compounding the challans issued to them for traffic violations as the violators could not pay the penalty on the spot and they had to approach the court or make online payment on virtual court (traffic) website.

Due to this, the courts have been over-burdened and even the public at large is suffering as they were not able to compound the petty violations at the spot and have to revisit the circle offices for collection of impounded documents even after disposal of challans in virtual court (traffic), the petition, which was filed in 2020, said.

The Delhi government, in its response to the petition, said the notification in terms of section 200 of the MV Act had already been issued on March 13, 2020, by order and in the name of the Lieutenant Governor of NCT of Delhi. Taking note of the government’s response, the bench said no further orders were required to be passed in the matter and disposed of the petition in its entirety. The government said all the documents at Digi-locker /m-Parivahan are valid.

What is Compounding of offences

Compounding offences are those for which the violator is allowed to pay the fine on the spot and the driver does not need to visit a court. The violator can pay a fine to the designated officials after the states notify them.

