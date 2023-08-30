Delhi: Bodybuilder cop duped of Rs 50L by reality TV star

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: He is a cop, and a bodybuilder. However, that hasn’t deterred a couple to cheat Deepak

Sharma of over Rs 50 lakh. An Assistant Superintendent in Delhi Prisons Department, Sharma has lodged a complaint with the police and subsequently cops have registered an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Madhu Vihar police station.

In 2021, Sharma had appeared in a reality show, Ultimate Warriors, where he met Rounak Gulia, who was also a participant in the same reality show. Rounak introduced herself as a performer and said her husband was an entrepreneur in the field of health products. In May 2022, Rounak introduced Sharma to her husband Ankit Gulia at the launch party of their brand in which Rounak was a director, the FIR said. In January 2023, Rounak told him her husband’s business was making profit and that they would to go for expansion and needed funds.

Rounak asked Sharma if he could invest around Rs 50 lakh in the business. In return, he was promised 10-15 per cent profit and a brand ambassadorship of the company, according to the FIR. Sharma agreed to invest on 15 per cent profit. In February, he transferred Rs 43 lakh into Ankit’s account. He also gave ` 8 lakh in cash, drawn from his savings accounts, at different places, Vijay Park, Yamuna Vihar.

In April, when Sharma wanted to check the status of the money given to the couple, he got to know that he had been conned, the FIR read.“Both of them threatened me with dire consequences,” Sharma said in his complaint. “The investigation into the case is underway,” a senior police official said. The couple is absconding, according to the police.

NEW DELHI: He is a cop, and a bodybuilder. However, that hasn’t deterred a couple to cheat Deepak Sharma of over Rs 50 lakh. An Assistant Superintendent in Delhi Prisons Department, Sharma has lodged a complaint with the police and subsequently cops have registered an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Madhu Vihar police station. In 2021, Sharma had appeared in a reality show, Ultimate Warriors, where he met Rounak Gulia, who was also a participant in the same reality show. Rounak introduced herself as a performer and said her husband was an entrepreneur in the field of health products. In May 2022, Rounak introduced Sharma to her husband Ankit Gulia at the launch party of their brand in which Rounak was a director, the FIR said. In January 2023, Rounak told him her husband’s business was making profit and that they would to go for expansion and needed funds. Rounak asked Sharma if he could invest around Rs 50 lakh in the business. In return, he was promised 10-15 per cent profit and a brand ambassadorship of the company, according to the FIR. Sharma agreed to invest on 15 per cent profit. In February, he transferred Rs 43 lakh into Ankit’s account. He also gave ` 8 lakh in cash, drawn from his savings accounts, at different places, Vijay Park, Yamuna Vihar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In April, when Sharma wanted to check the status of the money given to the couple, he got to know that he had been conned, the FIR read.“Both of them threatened me with dire consequences,” Sharma said in his complaint. “The investigation into the case is underway,” a senior police official said. The couple is absconding, according to the police.