Delhi court to hear case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Sept 6

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand granted Tytler time to argue his case after going through certain documents supplied by the CBI.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court will hear on September 6 the Pul Bangash killings case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Three people were killed and a gurudwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area of the national capital during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand granted Tytler time to argue his case after going through certain documents supplied by the CBI. “Accused seeks some time for advancing submissions stating that some time is required to go through the reply as well as the documents supplied by PP (public prosecutor) for CBI. Heard. In the interest of justice, the matter is adjourned,” the judge said.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission. Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

