Delhi court upholds FIR against BJP leader Sambit Patra

Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor, however, directed the cops to probe the allegations without ‘naming’ Patra as an ‘accused’ in the FIR.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | Twitter)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi sessions court has upheld an order for FIR against BJP leader Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a fabricated video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media supporting the now-scrapped farm laws.

Dismissing Patra’s revision plea to set aside a magisterial court’s November 2021 order for registration of an FIR against him on a complaint by Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor, however, directed the cops to probe the allegations without ‘naming’ Patra as an ‘accused’ in the First Information Report (FIR).

Atishi had moved the court seeking registration of an FIR against Patra claiming the video contained statements that were diametrically opposite to the stand taken by the Delhi  CM and the AAP on the farm laws.

“…. it is hereby clarified that registration of FIR has been directed as the complaint discloses the commission of cognizable offence and it may not be construed that the court has given any finding regarding guilt of the petitioner,” the court order read.

