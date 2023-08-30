‘No solution being found to problem due to official apathy’: RWA Mahavir Enclave president

Prangshu Datta By

Express News Service

A host of issues related to water, from irregular supply to contamination within the DSIIDC pipelines, have plagued residents of Palam constituency. Mahavir Enclave and Vijay Enclave wards are some of the worst affected. Dr Subhash Gaur, president, RWA Mahavir Enclave, tells Prangshu Datta of the developments so far. Excerpts: What is your take on the water crisis in Palam? We are receiving complaints from those receiving sewerage water in supplies, on a daily basis, We also consulted MLA Bhavna Gaur and DSIIDC officials, but no permanent solution has been found. How is the RWA dealing with the problem of convergence of drainage line and the main water supply line? Our step in this situation is cleaning the pipelines and its adjoints, most of the times the problem occurs when there is some sort of blockage in the adjoins. We are focusing on the regular cleaning of the lines, for now to avoid this problem. Have you raised complaints with DSIIDC regarding the construction? The greater responsibility lies with authorities. Last year, the MCD had designated several locations, including petrol pumps and others, for submitting damaged flags. However, we have not noticed any such initiatives taking place this year. What could be the solution to the problem of irregular supply? We have suggested to the MLA that the water can be supplied to different part of Palam alternatively to meet the requirements and she has agreed to the suggestion, We are waiting for the authorities to take any step in this regard.