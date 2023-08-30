Home Cities Delhi

‘No solution being found to problem due to official apathy’: RWA Mahavir Enclave president

A host of issues related to water have plagued residents of Palam constituency. Dr Subhash Gaur tells Prangshu Datta of the developments so far.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Water supply

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Prangshu Datta
Express News Service

A host of issues related to water, from irregular supply to contamination within the DSIIDC pipelines, have plagued residents of Palam constituency. Mahavir Enclave and Vijay Enclave wards are some of the worst affected. Dr Subhash Gaur, president, RWA Mahavir Enclave, tells Prangshu Datta of the developments so far. Excerpts:

What is your take on the water crisis in Palam? 
We are receiving complaints from those receiving sewerage water in supplies, on a daily basis, We also consulted MLA Bhavna Gaur and DSIIDC officials, but no permanent solution has been found.

How is the RWA dealing with the problem of convergence of drainage line and the main water 
supply line? 
Our step in this situation is cleaning the pipelines and its adjoints, most of the times the problem occurs when there is some sort of blockage in the adjoins. We are focusing on the regular cleaning of the lines, for now to avoid this problem. 

Have you raised complaints with DSIIDC regarding the construction?
The greater responsibility lies with authorities. Last year, the MCD had designated several locations, including petrol pumps and others, for submitting damaged flags. However, we have not noticed any such initiatives taking place this year. 

What could be the solution to the problem of irregular supply?
We have suggested to the MLA that the water can be supplied to different part of Palam alternatively to meet the requirements and she has agreed to the suggestion, We are waiting for the authorities to take any step in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DSIIDC pipelines Palam constituency water  supply

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp