Old city traders in Chandni Chowk to hire guides, translators for delegates

According to shop owners, these measures will help facilitate communication with foreign visitors.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Traders in Chandni Chowk are planning to hire English translators, French-speaking guides, and college students as volunteers as part of their plan to cater to the needs of foreign visitors who are expected in high numbers at the iconic market during the G20 Summit here next month.

“We are planning to hire English translators, guides, including those who speak French, to avoid any communication problems. Our aim is to make Chandni Chowk, which is famous all over the country, famous in other countries also,” Brijesh Goyal, chairman of  Chamber of Traders and Industry (CTI) said.
Their entire cost will be borne by shop owners, and the translators will be hired for four days from September 8-11, he added.

Around 1,000 volunteers will be engaged, which includes professionals, and students from schools and colleges. Shop owners expressed their enthusiasm regarding the summit and said such a programme had never happened before. “We are proud that the event will draw so many foreign visitors here, and we welcome all of them to the Walled City,” said a local trader.

Meanwhile, several sweet shop owners said they have a ‘special Jalebi Rabri’ prepared exclusively for US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, inviting the two leaders to visit their shops.
A large number of prominent roads and other areas in the city have been cleaned and beautified in the run-up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, slated to be held on September 9-10. 

