Home Cities Delhi

Palam village residents grapple with erratic water supply

In another charge of apathy laid bare, the residents have said that the water they are receiving from the main supply line is mixed with the sewerage water.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Over 3.5 lakh households have already been provided with tap water supply.

For representational purposes only. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

South West Delhi’s Palam village, along with adjacent constituencies, has been facing severe water supply issues. Residents have handed several complaints of the water supply being irregular and of receiving sewer water from the main supply. 

The locals rely on the supply tankers for water to carry out their daily chores. Moreover, queries regarding the long waiting time for supply tanks were also submitted by residents, which at times have failed to meet the supply. 

Dayaram, a resident of Vijay Enclave, L Block said, “Recently, we were given the date of August 17 to receive the water tanker. It’s August 29 today but we have still not received the tanker. Furthermore, the Jal Board would not register my complaint for the water tank as my name is not in the residents list and I have to depend on other people to raise complaints.”

While wards including Sadhnagar, Palam, Mahavir Enclave and  Vijay Enclave face similar issues it’s Mahavir Enclave that is the worst affected. “Actions to rectify the issues are on with the Delhi government setting up the Chandrawal plant. We are expecting that the problem of water shortage will be resolved in 8 to 10 months. For now, we are trying to meet our requirements through the tankers, and to accommodate as many as complaints,” said Ajay Kumar Rai, Parshad, Mahavir Enclave.

In another charge of apathy laid bare, the residents have said that the water they are receiving from the main supply line is mixed with the sewerage water. “The water that reaches our taps is visibly contaminated and has an unpleasant odour, making it unsuitable for basic daily needs such as drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene. We are constantly worried about the potential health hazards associated with consuming or using the supplied water,” said Tanmay Dhar a resident of Vijay Enclave. 

According to the RWA, the problem with the water supply rose after new water pipelines were installed by DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation). In the new pipelines, laid out during the Covid times the top of the tombs (the adjoints where different water lines meet) were not covered with cement and were left open, because of which the water from the drainage line is getting mixed with the main supply line. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water supply issues Palam village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp