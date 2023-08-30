Panel in Delhi to probe ‘communal remarks’ by teacher

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set up an inquiry committee to probe an incident where a teacher allegedly made pejorative remarks against a particular community in a school in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. “An enquiry committee has been set up to look into this matter. Guidelines are also being issued to all teachers and principals for ensuring non-discrimination along lines of religion, caste, region, language, etc.,” said an official.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said police have counselled the students and booked the teacher. “We are in the stage of collecting maximum evidence and based on the evidence, we will take suitable action. We will examine her soon,” Meena said.

According to Hasibul Hassan, a former local councillor, the incident had taken place on August 23 and it was he who informed the police after he was approached by the parents’ of the students. “We demand immediate action against the teacher as if it is not stopped right away, others will get encouraged and more such incidents can occur,” a student’s mother said.

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher’s responsibility is to give good education to children. “This is absolutely wrong. A teacher should not make derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested,” he said.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar event in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video asking her students to slap a Muslim boy and also passing objectionable remarks against his community.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked on the complaint of the boy’s family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) — both non-cognisable offences. Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.

