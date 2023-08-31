DCW helps acid attack survivor get admission in DU

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had to intervene to ensure the admission of a 17-year-old acid attack survivor in a Delhi University college after the institute cancelled it citing a procedural lapse.

The girl had lodged a complaint saying that she had been selected for admission in a coveted program in a college affiliated with a leading university in Delhi but was informed that her admission was cancelled as she could not present her economically weaker section (EWS) certificate on time.

The girl was a victim of a brutal acid attack on December 14, last year, when she was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men causing severe burn injuries on her face, forehead, and eyes.

The DCW issued a notice to the college demanding that the girl be urgently admitted therein. However, the college informed the commission that only the university could help the girl in the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a summons to the registrar of the university on August 26 for an appearance before the commission on August 29 and sought an action taken report on the matter.

“Senior representatives from the university visited the commission on Tuesday and informed that on its request, the university decided to take a lenient view on the issue and that the girl has been granted admission in the same program and college she had applied for,” an official said. Maliwal said that the Commission was of the view that the admission of such a brilliant and resilient student should not be cancelled merely based on the non-provision of the EWS certificate on time.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had to intervene to ensure the admission of a 17-year-old acid attack survivor in a Delhi University college after the institute cancelled it citing a procedural lapse. The girl had lodged a complaint saying that she had been selected for admission in a coveted program in a college affiliated with a leading university in Delhi but was informed that her admission was cancelled as she could not present her economically weaker section (EWS) certificate on time. The girl was a victim of a brutal acid attack on December 14, last year, when she was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men causing severe burn injuries on her face, forehead, and eyes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The DCW issued a notice to the college demanding that the girl be urgently admitted therein. However, the college informed the commission that only the university could help the girl in the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a summons to the registrar of the university on August 26 for an appearance before the commission on August 29 and sought an action taken report on the matter. “Senior representatives from the university visited the commission on Tuesday and informed that on its request, the university decided to take a lenient view on the issue and that the girl has been granted admission in the same program and college she had applied for,” an official said. Maliwal said that the Commission was of the view that the admission of such a brilliant and resilient student should not be cancelled merely based on the non-provision of the EWS certificate on time.