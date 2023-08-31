DUSU candidates allowed to campaign in college campuses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the limited period of campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, campaigning has been allowed on college campuses and each candidate will be permitted entry into a college with a maximum of four supporters, said a circular from the office of the chief election officer.

The circular said the candidates participating in the DUSU elections can use the “wall of democracies” available on the campus for pasting handmade posters only. “In view of a limited period of campaigning for DUSU Elections - 2023, the colleges have been allowed to campaign on their campus. In this regard, each candidate will be permitted entry into the college with a maximum of four supporters who shall be carrying valid DU - ID Card,” the circular said.

The authorities have also been advised to constitute an election committee to ensure that no damage is done to the college property. “The Code of Conduct/Lyngdoh Committee guidelines must be strictly followed in DUSU elections. Any violations are liable to disqualifications and criminal punishments under the above guidelines and acts,” the circular said.

The elections to the student body of Delhi University are being held after a gap of three years. The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The DUSU elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

According to a circular issued by the University of Delhi, the last date for submitting nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers and publication of list of nominated candidates whereas September 13 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The date for counting of votes is yet to be announced.

The DUSU is the main representative body of students around colleges and faculties.

