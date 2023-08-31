G20: Major hospitals cancel doctors’ leaves in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the G20 summit, key hospitals in the city including Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital have cancelled the leaves of their faculty and doctors from September 8 to 10 to ensure they are ready to deal with any medical emergency that may occur during the event.

The hospitals have started preparing for any possible emergencies with designated wards, helplines, and teams of specialists on standby. Dedicated OPDs in RML Hospital and AIIMS will cater to foreign guests who seek treatment.

“Their treatment will start in the emergency room and based on requirement, the patients will be sent to the OPD. A special counter will be created for impediment-free referrals,” said Dr. Sanjeev Lalwani, the medical superintendent at AIIMS. He said that dedicated beds have been designated in the emergency, trauma, private wards and burns and plastics department of the premier hospital which will be leading the charge in providing treatment for the delegates arriving in the city to attend the G20 leaders’ summit.

At the Safdarjung Hospital, services in the new emergency block are being streamlined for which a dedicated helpline desk has been created for patients in case of emergency. Hospital officials said that leaves for all medical specialities have been cancelled to prepare the hospital for the event. Dr Ajay Shukla, the medical director, of RML Hospital, said that dry runs to check preparedness will be conducted in all central hospitals this week.

ALSO READ | Jamia puts all academic activities on hold

The hospitals are also gearing up to tackle medical emergencies for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) disasters. Lalwani said that protective kits and other equipment is being procured and training of healthcare staff is underway. ICU beds will be reserved at AIIMS which will be part of any emergency responses.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on “high alert” in view of the upcoming events, The health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff to ensure the well-being of guests staying at hotels. Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts.

