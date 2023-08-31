Home Cities Delhi

Jamia bans gatherings on campus till end of G20 Summit

Jamia Millia

Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. ( Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University issued a circular on August 28, prohibiting all academic and non-academic gatherings inside or around the campus till the G20 Summit which is scheduled in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

TN Prathapan, a Member of Parliament from Kerala, shared the circular on social media on Wednesday, questioning the education minister if the order was sanctioned by the minister and if the fundamental rights of students to gather on their campus can be suspended for ten days in any situation.

Prathapan further said, “Is this the condition in all the universities in Delhi? Or is it only applicable to Jamia? Without academic and non-academic gatherings on campus, what a higher education institute is going to do anyway? It’s a shame that we negate the democratic rights of our students for the G20 summit.”

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Najma Akhter said, “There will be no ban on classes as such. The classes will go on but the circular is to advise the students not to hold any activity such as drama or seminar outside the classrooms.”

The notice in question says, “All students are advised not to hold any academic or non-academic gathering inside or around the Jamia Millia Islamia Campus till the G20 Summit concludes. Violators will be dealt with strictly.” “The purpose is to maintain peace till the G20 Summit,” she added.

