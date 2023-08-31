Officers await postings in Delhi, CM asked to hold NCCSA meet

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With dozens of IAS and DANICS officials awaiting postings in Delhi, the National Capital Civil Services Authority has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take out time to hold a meeting.

According to sources, the agenda of the 9th meeting of the NCCSA include disciplinary action against the officers involved in the demolition of a listed heritage monument and constructing a bungalow for the then CEO of Delhi Jal Board; irregularities in the construction of Rani Jhansi flyover and Lokpal Bench Order dated 15.09.2020; follow-up on the proposal regarding transfer/posting of Grade-I (DASS) and posting and transfer of Grade-II (DASS) officials etc. respectively which stand withdrawn from NCCSA as it has jurisdiction for transfer/posting in respect of only Group-A Officers from DANICS and IAS.

The authority will also take up matters related to complaints against some officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory and capacity building of the civil servants. The authority has requested an additional secretary to the chief minister for submission of the files pertaining to these cases.

The officers who are waiting for their postings include 1989 batch IAS officer Umang Narula, 2011 batch officers Ajay Kumar Bisht, Anil Kumar Singh, 2017 batch officer Yash Chaudhary, 2019 batch officers Rishita Gupta and Lakshay Singhal and 2013 batch officer Kirti Garg. These officers are due to join the Delhi government in compliance with an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and are unable to do so due to the non-convening of the NCCSA.

Vinod P. Kavle, R. Lalramnghaka, Binay Bhushan, G. Sudhakar, Pankaj Kumar and Kishore Kshirsagar Lakshman are the other officers due to join the Delhi government, once the NCCSA meeting is held.

The NCCSA, mandated to decide on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the Delhi government under the newly-enacted Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, has postponed its meeting five times since June 29. It only met once before that, on June 20. Since its inception, five meetings of NCCSA have been postponed at the behest of the CM between June 29 and July 28. On July 27, only two members attended the NCCSA meeting and its recommendations were sent to L-G for approval.

SDM suspended for tender ‘irregularities’

Two weeks after vigilance minister Atishi alleged corruption at revenue offices, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar suspended SDM (Headquarters) Pramod Kumar Gupta on Wednesday for alleged irregularities in the tender for organising Urs-2023 in North Delhi, officials said. No immediate reaction was available from the suspended officer on the same.

