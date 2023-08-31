Home Cities Delhi

Six hurt as two DTC buses collide at Sansad Marg 

Jagpal Singh, a witness, said that the buses collided with each other when their drivers attempted to save a motorcyclist who had taken a sudden turn.

DTC bus

Representational image of a DTC bus (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six people, including the drivers, were injured when two low-floor Delhi Transport Corporation buses collided with each other in the Sansad Marg area on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Parliament Street police station. 

The police received information regarding the accident around 11.15 a.m. When they reached the spot, the police found the two damaged DTC buses, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said. 

They were taken to hospital and they were later discharged after first aid, he said. Among the injured were drivers Sandeep Kumar (43) and Sanjay Kumar (48), conductors Jagdeep Singh (30) and Rahul (32) and passengers Rupesh Kumar (31) and Mohammad Tanvir (48), Tiwari said, adding that legal action is being taken. 

Visuals of the buses showed the extent of damage suffered by the two vehicles, including broken windshields. Jagpal Singh, a witness, said that the buses collided with each other when their drivers attempted to save a motorcyclist who had taken a sudden turn.

“The speeds of the buses were normal. The damage would have been worse and more passengers injured if the speeds were any higher. With the help of the police, we rescued the drivers.”

