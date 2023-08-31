Home Cities Delhi

Youth arrested in connection with murder of Amazon manager in Delhi

Harpreet Gill and his 32-year-old maternal uncle Govind Singh were shot at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in the Subhash Vihar area when the two were out on a bike.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon and injuring his uncle in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said.

The accused, Bilal Gani, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, was apprehended near Signature Bridge around 2 a.m. on Thursday, they said.

Gill was pronounced dead later at a hospital. The two were on a motorcycle when the assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire at them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

According to the police, accused Bilal Gani and his associates Mohammad Sameer (18), Sohail (23), Mohammad Junaid (23) and Adnan (19), were partying in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura. Around 10:30 p.m., they decided to step out for a ride on two scooters.

They stopped at a few places and finally started riding on a narrow lane where and two bikes cannot cross, Tirkey said. Gill and Singh were coming from the other side and wanted the five accused to stop and give way.

Gani and his associates became aggressive and Junaid slapped Singh. When Gill and Singh tried to get down to speak with the youngsters, Sameer shot at their heads, the DCP said.

The accused were identified after scanning the CCTV footage, the police officer said. While Bilal Gani has been arrested, efforts are being made to apprehend the other accused, Tirkey said, adding further investigation was underway.

According to the police, Gani, who worked at a welding shop in Bhajanpura, turned 18 on Sunday. In 2022, he was involved a murder in Bhajanpura and a robbery case. Being a minor at that time, he managed to come out of the Children's Observation home, police said.

