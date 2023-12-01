AAP campaign ‘Me too Kejriwal’ begins; to ask Delhiites, 'should CM quit or run govt from jail in case of arrest'

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Thursday was on course a fresh campaign: ‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ (Me too Kejriwal). The 20-day signature campaign beginning December 1 will ask Delhiites: if the Central government framed a case to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, should he resign or continue running the government from jail?

Ministers in the Delhi government, AAP’s MLAs, councilors, and party’s office-bearers will visit households across 2,600 polling stations in the city, engage in discussions, and gather people’s opinions. Besides, for four days starting December 21, MLAs and councilors will conduct public dialogues in all wards.

AAP’s Delhi convenor and minister Gopal Rai accused the Centre of putting behind bars Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh in false cases. “Since the BJP couldn’t break the AAP, a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Kejriwal,” said Rai.Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the BJP saw Kejriwal as the only challenge throughout the country.

