BJP stages protest outside DJB office against ‘scam’

Sachdeva said BJP workers will go to every home in Delhi to expose DJB’s corruption under the Kejriwal government.

Published: 01st December 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers hold a protest outside DJB HQ | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday staged a protest outside the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over the alleged corruption in the department.Its president Virendra Sachdeva, leading the protest, alleged that the DJB ‘scam’ is bigger than the ‘liquor scam’.

“The STP tender worth Rs 1,200 crore was floated for Rs 1,546 crore and further increased to Rs 1,938 crore. A fortnight ago, we had alleged a scam of Rs 3,753 crore in DJB based on documents and even today we stand by it,” Sachdeva said.

He alleged there were many instances where tenders were issued, and payments were made, but no work was done.Sachdeva said BJP workers will go to every home in Delhi to expose DJB’s corruption under the Kejriwal government.Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption.

He charged that the DJB meeting which approved the tenders was attended by Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj with several AAP MLAs as members of the panel.Bhiduri claimed that the DJB which posted a profit of Rs 700 crore a few years ago but has sunk into a Rs 70,000 crore loss.

