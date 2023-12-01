Delhi: Asia’s largest wastewater plant coming up in Okhla

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said it is building Asia’s largest wastewater treatment plant in Okhla, where 564 MLD (millions litres per day) sewage can be treated daily. The project is in its final phase, and on Thursday, Water Minister Atishi inspected the plant. Plant officials told the minister that the sewage from most parts of central Delhi (mainly in the NDMC area) and south Delhi would be directed to this plant.

After the plant becomes operational, the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level of polluted water can be made better. The water treated from the plant will not only help in cleaning the Yamuna but will also be useful for gardening and other purposes. The minister pulled up the officials for the delay in the project work and directed them to complete it by this year-end.

During the inspection, Atishi said the plant with a capacity of 564 MLD is going to be a game-changer in cleaning the Yamuna. After this plant is operational, instead of directly releasing millions of litres of sewage into the river each day, it will be treated and then discharged.

During the visit, the minister found that the project was behind schedule. She instructed the officials to complete the remaining work by the end yearend. Progress reports should be submitted to her every Monday, she said.

The minister told the officials that cleaning the Yamuna is the priority of the Delhi government, and significant efforts are being made. Delhi government officials are working round-the-clock to ensure it as per Chief Minister’s directions.

