Delhi HC relief for real estate firm owner facing ED case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has partly allowed the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in a money laundering case against a real estate company director, who was accused of siphoning funds collected from flat buyers.

Justice Amit Sharma ordered that the agency cannot continue its investigation in a 2019 Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) as far as it concerned two FIRs registered in 2018 and 2019 as they have been quashed or compounded.“...the proceedings undertaken with respect to the said two FIRs qua the present petitioner in the present ECIR stand quashed,” a recent order said.

In both the FIRs, the flat buyers alleged that despite payment of money made in 2006-07, they did not receive possession of the properties, as promised by the accused company, Uppal Chadha HiTech.It was alleged that in his capacity as a director of the said firm, the petitioner was responsible for siphoning funds collected from the complainants.

However, during the pendency of the respective trials in the FIRs, the accused therein settled the dispute with the respective complainants amicably, the high court was told.The accused were accordingly acquitted for offenses under cheating, and breach of trust among other charges, by a magistrate court, it was informed.

On the other hand, the central agency submitted that only some of the complainants were settled and that another FIR with similar allegations was still pending, which was registered by the EOW.In the order, referring to Supreme Court judgements, Justice Sharma pointed out that once the FIR or predicate offence stands quashed, the offence of money laundering tied to such a predicate offence cannot be prosecuted.

“...Thus, in the considered opinion of this court, in the present case, there can be no prosecution under the PMLA with respect to the scheduled offences‘ in the first two FIRs,” the order read.The court, however, stated that ED can continue its investigation in a third FIR by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which was registered in 2021 and taken on record in the same ECIR.

Centre’s stand sought in plea against GPS device ban

The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre’s response on a plea challenging a January 2023 order of the civil aviation ministry imposing a ban on carrying GPS devices on commercial flights. The high court issued notice to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on the petition which also sought a direction to the authorities to pay damages to the petitioner for “unlawful” seizure of his GPS device at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Mini Pushkarna granted the ministry four weeks to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on April 2 next year. The court was hearing a plea challenging ban on GPS devices on commercial flights.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has partly allowed the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in a money laundering case against a real estate company director, who was accused of siphoning funds collected from flat buyers. Justice Amit Sharma ordered that the agency cannot continue its investigation in a 2019 Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) as far as it concerned two FIRs registered in 2018 and 2019 as they have been quashed or compounded.“...the proceedings undertaken with respect to the said two FIRs qua the present petitioner in the present ECIR stand quashed,” a recent order said. In both the FIRs, the flat buyers alleged that despite payment of money made in 2006-07, they did not receive possession of the properties, as promised by the accused company, Uppal Chadha HiTech.It was alleged that in his capacity as a director of the said firm, the petitioner was responsible for siphoning funds collected from the complainants.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, during the pendency of the respective trials in the FIRs, the accused therein settled the dispute with the respective complainants amicably, the high court was told.The accused were accordingly acquitted for offenses under cheating, and breach of trust among other charges, by a magistrate court, it was informed. On the other hand, the central agency submitted that only some of the complainants were settled and that another FIR with similar allegations was still pending, which was registered by the EOW.In the order, referring to Supreme Court judgements, Justice Sharma pointed out that once the FIR or predicate offence stands quashed, the offence of money laundering tied to such a predicate offence cannot be prosecuted. “...Thus, in the considered opinion of this court, in the present case, there can be no prosecution under the PMLA with respect to the scheduled offences‘ in the first two FIRs,” the order read.The court, however, stated that ED can continue its investigation in a third FIR by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which was registered in 2021 and taken on record in the same ECIR. Centre’s stand sought in plea against GPS device ban The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre’s response on a plea challenging a January 2023 order of the civil aviation ministry imposing a ban on carrying GPS devices on commercial flights. The high court issued notice to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on the petition which also sought a direction to the authorities to pay damages to the petitioner for “unlawful” seizure of his GPS device at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Mini Pushkarna granted the ministry four weeks to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on April 2 next year. The court was hearing a plea challenging ban on GPS devices on commercial flights. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp