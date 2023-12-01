DU teachers oppose new promotion norms at academic council meeting

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various academic council members of the University of Delhi on Thursday opposed the new promotion rules placed in the academic council meeting. Academic council members stalled the meeting while protesting against the university’s decision to follow the new CAS promotion criteria for the teachers. The members opposed the decision, demanding withdrawal of the proposal.

An associate professor at Kirori Mal College said, “The new promotion rules are opposed by the teachers on grounds that the university is violating UGC Regulations 2018 by proposing promotion rules which deviate from the regulations.”

Moreover, the proposed changes would create a disparity between teachers who are promoted according to the regulations and those who will be eligible as per the new regulations after July 1, 2024. Lastly, this is a retrospective implementation of changed publication rules for teachers who have already published as per provisions of UGC regulations for the purpose of promotion in near future.”

The academic council meeting had to consider the recommendations of the committee to frame the promotion guidelines for teachers of various departments of the university.Mithuraaj Dhusiya, elected member of the academic council, said, “This is absolutely wrong; how can people in the same institution be promoted on the basis of the UGC Regulations 2018 and then formulate different rules for upcoming promotion aspirants?”

CAS promotion criteria

The CAS promotion criteria stipulates that a teacher shall be promoted if the they gets a ‘satisfactory’ or ‘good’ grade in the annual performance assessment reports in atleast four of the last five years of the assessment period and the promotion is recommended by a screening-cum-evaluation committee.

Meanwhile, for promotion of an assistant professor, who has completed three years of service in Academic level, a PhD degree in the relevant discipline is necessary besides anyone of the following during last three years, one course or programme from amongst refresher courses, research methodology, workshops, syllabus upgradation workshop, teaching learning evaluation, technology programmes, faculty development programme of at least ten days duration.

