Hand-painted step into style

Sakshi Kaithwas By

Express News Service

In the time of modern weddings, brides are rewriting some traditional practices, embracing unconventional colours for outfits, distinctive make-up, and unique hairstyles. Every detail, including accessories and footwear, is approached with a refreshing perspective. Footwear brand The Quirky Naari has introduced a new bridal collection for all the thoughtful and stylish brides out there.

The brand’s unique design vocabulary is centred around adding quirkiness and innovation in footwear. Their aim is to redefine norms with bold and experimental designs. At the heart of The Quirky Naari is a commitment to crafting playful and unprecedented styles, transforming footwear into a statement piece rather than a mere accessory. Their bridal footwear collection, inspired by the dream of an Indian wedding, is divided into two categories — bridal sneakers and an array of other options, from heels and flats to wedges. The founder of the brand, Malvica Saxena tells us, “Our bridal sneakers stand out showcasing a dreamy allure with incorporation of glitter and sequins. These pieces are not only ideal accessories for the wedding but also practical footwear for subsequent use.”

Saxena also touches upon sneakers featuring light-up soles, a concept many might find unconventional for a wedding. Yet, it’s been embraced by numerous brides who wish to pull off a different look.The founder continues, “The other options in the bridal collection also show hand-painted pieces. Each pair boasts meticulously crafted paintings of various brides — so intricate and detailed that they might be mistaken for prints at first glance.” Apart from these, all the brides who are keen on adding a personal touch to their footwear can opt for customisation — bespoke options to align the footwear’s base colour with custom text and wedding hashtags.

Saxena reveals that she used materials like high-quality vegan leather, velvet, and jacquard and adorned them with sequins, glitter, and beads to add more elegance and a dash of sparkle. “Our colour palette includes classics and bold reds, pinks for vibrancy, and luxurious golds and silvers, along with contemporary pastels. These choices reflect the joy and grandeur of weddings, ensuring our bridal footwear is not just beautiful but also an integral part of a bride’s cherished memories,” adds the founder.

Addressing the evolving preferences of brides in footwear, she notes a shift towards daring and unique styles, favouring bold colours and playful designs over traditional options. Emphasising the increasing significance of comfort, brides now seek collections that allow them to enjoy their special day without discomfort, leading to the rising popularity of comfortable yet fashionable flats and bridal sneakers.

Rs 2,700 upwards.

Available online.

— Sakshi Kaithwas

sakshisuresh.k

@newindianexpress.com

@kaithwas_sakshi

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In the time of modern weddings, brides are rewriting some traditional practices, embracing unconventional colours for outfits, distinctive make-up, and unique hairstyles. Every detail, including accessories and footwear, is approached with a refreshing perspective. Footwear brand The Quirky Naari has introduced a new bridal collection for all the thoughtful and stylish brides out there. The brand’s unique design vocabulary is centred around adding quirkiness and innovation in footwear. Their aim is to redefine norms with bold and experimental designs. At the heart of The Quirky Naari is a commitment to crafting playful and unprecedented styles, transforming footwear into a statement piece rather than a mere accessory. Their bridal footwear collection, inspired by the dream of an Indian wedding, is divided into two categories — bridal sneakers and an array of other options, from heels and flats to wedges. The founder of the brand, Malvica Saxena tells us, “Our bridal sneakers stand out showcasing a dreamy allure with incorporation of glitter and sequins. These pieces are not only ideal accessories for the wedding but also practical footwear for subsequent use.” Saxena also touches upon sneakers featuring light-up soles, a concept many might find unconventional for a wedding. Yet, it’s been embraced by numerous brides who wish to pull off a different look.The founder continues, “The other options in the bridal collection also show hand-painted pieces. Each pair boasts meticulously crafted paintings of various brides — so intricate and detailed that they might be mistaken for prints at first glance.” Apart from these, all the brides who are keen on adding a personal touch to their footwear can opt for customisation — bespoke options to align the footwear’s base colour with custom text and wedding hashtags.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Saxena reveals that she used materials like high-quality vegan leather, velvet, and jacquard and adorned them with sequins, glitter, and beads to add more elegance and a dash of sparkle. “Our colour palette includes classics and bold reds, pinks for vibrancy, and luxurious golds and silvers, along with contemporary pastels. These choices reflect the joy and grandeur of weddings, ensuring our bridal footwear is not just beautiful but also an integral part of a bride’s cherished memories,” adds the founder. Addressing the evolving preferences of brides in footwear, she notes a shift towards daring and unique styles, favouring bold colours and playful designs over traditional options. Emphasising the increasing significance of comfort, brides now seek collections that allow them to enjoy their special day without discomfort, leading to the rising popularity of comfortable yet fashionable flats and bridal sneakers. Rs 2,700 upwards. Available online. — Sakshi Kaithwas sakshisuresh.k @newindianexpress.com @kaithwas_sakshi Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp