Matia Mahal to be revamped by MCD

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Matia Mahal is all set for a revamp with the MCD working on a project to beautify the area between Turkman Gate and Aruna Asaf Ali road. The project, which will be taken up by the MCD on the directions of Delhi deputy mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, will add colour to the Mughal-era place and attract tourists.

Talking to this correspondent on the beautification plan, Iqbal said, “Our plan is that when any outsider comes to Old Delhi, he/she should see the culture of this place through the beautiful roads. The beautification will be done on the theme of Mughal era’s architecture.”He added that the initiative to beautify the area is being taken up on the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal and Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

Giving details about the plan to redevelop the area, Iqbal said that footpaths will be renovated, seating arrangements will be put up for people, lights will be installed and fountains put up to make the place look more attractive.There is also a plan to make the area look greener with the planting of palm trees and other horticulture-related projects in the area.

As per the information received from the deputy mayor’s office, this plan will be executed in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Public Works Department (PWD).A meeting with architects from various schools of architecture and designing will also be held soon to execute the plan, the deputy mayor said.

