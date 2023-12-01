Mayor Oberoi honoured with a Doctorate in the field of social service

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was honoured with an honorary doctorate by the Eurasian International University on Thursday.

According to the information received from the mayor's office, Oberoi was honoured with the degree in the BRICS Cultural Media Forum organized at India International Centre, in the presence of Grozny City Deputy Mayor Abdul Rashid, IDC Chairman Dr Sergei Dvoriano and MLA Ajay Dutt.

Speaking on the occasion Mayor Oberoi said, "Under the leadership of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, every effort is being made to improve the life of the common man. After the formation of the AAP government in MCD special attention has been given to cleanliness, education and health. The problems of sanitation workers have been resolved on a priority basis. We are providing better medical facilities in hospitals. Apart from this, new schools are being built. Tight security arrangements are being made in schools."

She added that the AAP-led MCD will leave no stone unturned to improve the lives of every single person.

Delhi is being made garbage-free

"Work is going on rapidly to eliminate the mountains of garbage. The cleanliness system in Delhi will be world class", Oberoi said.

A senior MCD official said that during the function, talks were held between the representatives of Delhi and Grozny regarding the Twin City Agreement.

In the meeting, representatives of Grozny city proposed technical exchange of services of the corporation like health, education, sports, sanitation and construction. A decision on this will soon be taken by the MCD.

Shelly Oberoi is the second Indian politician to receive this award. Earlier, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

