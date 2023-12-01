Police identify culprit in hit & run case which left 1 dead, 1 injured

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was killed while another sustained injuries when they were hit by a speeding car in the national capital, following which the police arrested the driver of the offending vehicle within 48 hours of the incident. The deceased was identified as Karan Gupta, resident of Vishnu Garden. The injured person was identified as Omkar Patle, resident of Raghuveer Nagar. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that on November 26, a PCR call was received at the Mandir Marg police station regarding an accident at Panchkuian Road. Acting on the call, a police team reached the scene, where it was learnt that the injured had been shifted to the Lady Hardinge hospital.

“Gupta was declared dead by doctors while Patle was unable to give his statement because he was undergoing treatment,” said the official. Accordingly, the police registered a case and started investigation by first inspecting the scene of crime. However, no eyewitnesses could be found.

“Despite absence of eyewitnesses and the injured victim being unable to provide a statement, the team didn’t lose hope and showed resilience while meticulously analysing over 100 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of scene of crime. The route of the offending vehicle was also ascertained. Their hard work bore fruit when they finally identified the offending vehicle,” Tayal said.

Subsequently, the police obtained the ownership details of the vehicle. The owner, one Ganga Singh Hanspal, was tracked down and interrogated regarding the accident.During interrogation, he admitted that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. “Hanspal was arrested and later released on bail after following due legal procedures,” Tayal said.

Club manager shot at over bill argument

A 38-year-old has been arrested for shooting at a manager of a night club over an argument regarding discount applicable on the bill. The police said the accused allegedly called in 15-20 people who abused the manager of the Gurugram club. Later, a man fired 3-4 bullets at the manager who sustained injuries on the leg from bullet wound.

Woman duped on pretext of pending electric bill

A woman was duped of Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of pending electricity bills. After a complaint against the offenders on June 3, the accused were finally arrested on Wednesday. Claiming that electricity supply will be cut, the frauds manipulated the victim to call a mobile number. On doing so, she was redirected to a link that hacked her bank account.

