69,000 vehicles fined for invalid PUCC, over 43,000 for violating GRAP norms

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly one month after the imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III, the transport department penalised close to 60,000 vehicles plying without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC).

Officials said that 59,940 vehicles owners were issued challans amid the GRAP period of stages III and IV, which were in force from November 3.The transport authority also imposed penalty on vehicles. They returned over 43,000 banned such vehicles for plying on the roads.

According to officials, about 24,063 vehicles with BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) were checked at the border and 56 per cent of these were returned at the border.However, over 19,000 of such vehicle owners faced challans.

GRAP III was in force in Delhi from November 3-5. During this period, there was a ban on entry of BS-III petrol version and BS-IV diesel version vehicles in Delhi. Action was taken against 3,451 such vehicles entering Delhi.

Meanwhile, BS-IV was in force from November 6-18. During this period too, action was taken against BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles that entered Delhi.

Vehicular emissions have been regarded as the biggest source of pollution in the city. In a recent collaboration between the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur, findings revealed that vehicular emissions contributed to approximately 38 per cent of the capital’s air pollution.

“Air pollution is a significant issue in India, attributed to multiple factors, including vehicle emissions. A valid PUCC indicates that a vehicle has passed a pollution control test and is emitting gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons within specified limits,” an official said.

Stringent action

The transport authority returned 43,000 vehicles for violating norms. According to officials, about 24,063 vehicles with BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) were checked at the border and 56 per cent of these were returned at the border. However, over 19,000 of such vehicle owners faced challans.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Nearly one month after the imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III, the transport department penalised close to 60,000 vehicles plying without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC). Officials said that 59,940 vehicles owners were issued challans amid the GRAP period of stages III and IV, which were in force from November 3.The transport authority also imposed penalty on vehicles. They returned over 43,000 banned such vehicles for plying on the roads. According to officials, about 24,063 vehicles with BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) were checked at the border and 56 per cent of these were returned at the border.However, over 19,000 of such vehicle owners faced challans.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); GRAP III was in force in Delhi from November 3-5. During this period, there was a ban on entry of BS-III petrol version and BS-IV diesel version vehicles in Delhi. Action was taken against 3,451 such vehicles entering Delhi. Meanwhile, BS-IV was in force from November 6-18. During this period too, action was taken against BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles that entered Delhi. Vehicular emissions have been regarded as the biggest source of pollution in the city. In a recent collaboration between the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur, findings revealed that vehicular emissions contributed to approximately 38 per cent of the capital’s air pollution. “Air pollution is a significant issue in India, attributed to multiple factors, including vehicle emissions. A valid PUCC indicates that a vehicle has passed a pollution control test and is emitting gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons within specified limits,” an official said. Stringent action The transport authority returned 43,000 vehicles for violating norms. According to officials, about 24,063 vehicles with BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) were checked at the border and 56 per cent of these were returned at the border. However, over 19,000 of such vehicle owners faced challans. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp