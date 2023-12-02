AAP  launches door-to-door ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched its ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign. Party leaders and workers conducted a door-to-door campaign in Laxmi Nagar area.AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is plotting the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal out of fear of losing in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

AAP is conducting a door-to-door campaign, asking people if there was a situation where Kejriwal is arrested, should he resign his post as the Chief Minister or if he should run the government from jail.Gopal Rai said that people firmly said that Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the public and therefore he should not resign but run the government from jail instead.

“People also said that all these arrests are happening under one agenda. In this situation, Chief Minister should not resign,” Rai claimed.The AAP Delhi convenor shared that from December 1-20, AAP will conduct a door-to-door campaign in all polling stations across the national capital, and from December 21-24, they will hold public meetings in all the 250 wards. In the end, whatever opinion emerges from the public, will be handed over to Kejriwal.

Gopal Rai said that the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign has been initiated on Friday. Under the campaign, AAP workers will visit all the 2,600 polling stations across the city.“The founding leaders of the party have being falsely implicated; first Satyendar Jain, then Manish Sisodia, and now Sanjay Singh, have been arrested. Now a conspiracy is underway to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In this situation, we are going door-to-door asking people if the Chief Minister is arrested, should he resign his post or run the government from jail,” Rai said.

“Today on the first day, we conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Laxmi Nagar constituency and spoke to people,” Rai said, ellaborating on the AAP campaign.“So far, the people we have spoken to say that Kejriwal has provided free electricity, water, healthcare, education, facilitated bus travel for women and pilgrimage trips for the elderly. So, he should not resign his post but run the government from jail. People have firmly said that these arrests are happening under an agenda. In this situation, Kejriwal should not resign,” the AAP leader said.

