Custom Cruiser

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the custom Shotgun Twin 650. While the bike will go into full production next year, a limited run of 25 units of the Motoverse Edition have been released for purchase!

Neo-retro roadster

The Shotgun 650 stands as a revolutionary neo-retro roadster, seamlessly integrating classic aesthetics with modern graphics. The modular design allows transformation from a classic single-seater to a dual-seater or a weekend tourer in minutes, offering riders unprecedented personalisation possibilities. Its tight proportions and low-slung silhouette ensure planted handling with optimum ergonomics. Marking its global debut in Goa, the Shotgun 650 comes with an exclusive limited edition: the Motoverse Edition. Limited to just 25 units, it is priced at Rs 4.25 lakh and the lucky customers who booked it will get their bikes in January 2024.

The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is more than a motorcycle; it’s a modular work of art. Built on the proven 650 Twin platform, it pays homage to the SG650 Concept, embodying the renegade spirit of custom culture. Crafted by the same team that designed the SG650 Concept, the Shotgun 650 retains the cast aluminium nacelle, chopped fenders, angular bodywork, and a confident, aggressive stance. The tank, reminiscent of the SG650, signifies a new direction while respecting Royal Enfield’s historical forms. The unique ten-spoke wheel rims with integrated ABS, along with upside-down forks and low-rise extra-wide handlebars, showcase the motorcycle’s meticulous design.

The 650 Twin engine

At its core, the Shotgun 650 boasts the robust 650cc platform. This platform already underpins the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650. The blacked-out 650 Twin engine, coupled with a custom exhaust system, not only signifies the aesthetics of the future but also retains the auditory joy that is the hallmark of Royal Enfield. As far as performance is concerned, this engine is touted to deliver around 47 PS of power and 53 Nm of peak torque.

The big launch

While the Motoverse Edition has set the precedent on what to expect, the good news is that Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the continuous production version of the Shotgun early in 2024. For those who want a proper big bike from the brand that delivers more in terms of overall style and finish than the Super Meteor, the Shotgun Twin 650 is the one to look out for. It goes without saying that the always-on production version will be priced more aggressively than the custom Motoverse Edition, which should put it in the Rs 3.9-4 lakh range.

