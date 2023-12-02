Home Cities Delhi

Days after tunnel rescue, netas rush to fete Delhi's 'dirty diggers' who 'work for a pittance' 

On Friday, they were felicitated by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues and later in the evening, a BJP delegation also met and greeted them.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dhami greets the rat-hole miners

FILE - Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greets the rat-hole miners who successfully rescued the 41 trapped workers. (PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: They are the “dirty diggers of Delhi,” though what they do was actually banned in 2014 by the national environment watchdog, the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The job is such: laying down narrow sewer lines and pipelines for the Delhi Jal Board. However, after the heroics of these rat-hole miners — six of the 12 from Delhi — in rescuing 41 miners from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Delhi politicians have rushed in to felicitate them.

When the American auger machine wore off after overexposure, these miners had to push in inch-by-inch to reach the isolated miners. “We worked continuously for 36 hours without sleep or rest and finally reached the 41 people trapped in the tunnel,” a statement issued on behalf of the miners quoted one of them as saying.

Mission accomplished, the six landed back in Delhi on Thursday. On Friday, they were felicitated by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues and later in the evening, a BJP delegation also met and greeted them.“You risked your lives, worked day and night, and saved 41 lives. The world is very selfish; nobody thinks about anyone else. However, in this world, there are people like you,” said Kejriwal.

“They work for a pittance and wait for the day they’d strike gold. That day never comes,” said a DJB official. But in this case, loads of appreciation came from all sides — from ruling party AAP and Opposition BJP and Congress. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Manoj Tiwari met them and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to each of 6 of them — Vakil Hassan, Munna Quershi, Rashid Ansari, Naseem Mallik, Irshad Ansari and Feroze Quereshi. Earlier on Thursday a Delhi Congress team welcomed the six labourers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT National Green Tribunal rat-hole miners Silkyara Tunnel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp