Hit & run tragedy: ‘Survivor being forced to settle case’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the heart-wrenching Rajouri Garden hit-and-run tragedy, the lone survivor, a grief-stricken mother who lost her husband and two children, now faces the distressing prospect of a settlement proposed by the accused party. Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), personally visited the bereaved woman on Friday to offer support.

Maliwal disclosed the disconcerting revelation of the accused approaching them for a settlement, heightening the family’s apprehensions about their safety.The incident unfolded on a fateful night between November 20 and 21 in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, claiming the lives of a 32-year-old man and his two children, including an 8-month-old infant. The family was riding a two-wheeler when an unidentified four-wheeler collided with them from the rear.

Maliwal said the tragic nature of the incident during her visit to the grieving family. Dinesh Vasan, the father, and his 8-year-old son Daksh were declared brought dead, while the infant succumbed to injuries during treatment. Preeti, the mother, remains hospitalised in critical condition.

In a distressing twist, Maliwal highlighted that the survivor, already burdened with 40 fractures from the catastrophic accident, was further subjected to harassment by a private hospital over payment concerns. However, intervention by Maliwal led to the survivor receiving free-of-cost treatment under the Farishtey scheme of the Delhi Government.

In response to serious allegations leveled by the injured woman’s family, the DCW chief promptly issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking an action taken report on the matter and probing whether any inquiry into the family’s allegations has been conducted. Maliwal underscored the need for the strictest punishment for all those responsible for the untimely demise of the innocent victims.

The accident

Dinesh Vasan, a 32-year-old businessman operating a furniture business in Kirti Nagar, his 8-year-old son Daksh and 8-month-old daughter Prayan were killed as a speeding car hit their scooter in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on November 22. Dinesh’s wife Preeti sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the heart-wrenching Rajouri Garden hit-and-run tragedy, the lone survivor, a grief-stricken mother who lost her husband and two children, now faces the distressing prospect of a settlement proposed by the accused party. Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), personally visited the bereaved woman on Friday to offer support. Maliwal disclosed the disconcerting revelation of the accused approaching them for a settlement, heightening the family’s apprehensions about their safety.The incident unfolded on a fateful night between November 20 and 21 in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, claiming the lives of a 32-year-old man and his two children, including an 8-month-old infant. The family was riding a two-wheeler when an unidentified four-wheeler collided with them from the rear. Maliwal said the tragic nature of the incident during her visit to the grieving family. Dinesh Vasan, the father, and his 8-year-old son Daksh were declared brought dead, while the infant succumbed to injuries during treatment. Preeti, the mother, remains hospitalised in critical condition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a distressing twist, Maliwal highlighted that the survivor, already burdened with 40 fractures from the catastrophic accident, was further subjected to harassment by a private hospital over payment concerns. However, intervention by Maliwal led to the survivor receiving free-of-cost treatment under the Farishtey scheme of the Delhi Government. In response to serious allegations leveled by the injured woman’s family, the DCW chief promptly issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking an action taken report on the matter and probing whether any inquiry into the family’s allegations has been conducted. Maliwal underscored the need for the strictest punishment for all those responsible for the untimely demise of the innocent victims. The accident Dinesh Vasan, a 32-year-old businessman operating a furniture business in Kirti Nagar, his 8-year-old son Daksh and 8-month-old daughter Prayan were killed as a speeding car hit their scooter in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on November 22. Dinesh’s wife Preeti sustained severe injuries in the incident. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp