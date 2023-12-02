L-G nod to 83 more shops to operate round-the-clock

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Friday approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow 83 more commercial establishments in the national capital to operate round-the-clock, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday. This is the fourth such proposal to be cleared by Saxena since October 2022 when 314 establishments were granted exemptions to operate on a 24x7 basis, followed by 55 in April and 155 in June, they added.

With the fresh 83 approvals, there will now be 607 such shops and establishments situated at various locations in the national capital that will give impetus to economic activities,” an official said.Saxena has granted the exemption under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, which enables commercial establishments to operate 24X7.

Some of the establishments that figured in the list are readymade garments and accessories retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Amazon Transportation Services, the logistical arm of the e-commerce giant, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, engaged in retail trade businesses like departmental and convenience stores, Nykaa Fashion, and sweet-shop chain Bikanerwala International.

Saxena appreciated the Chief Minister and the labour department over the applications being cleared expeditiously, the official said.Saxena also directed the labour department to submit, within 15 days, the reasons why applications were rejected during the last year and what has come out of them in cases of

re-application.

