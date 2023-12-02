Home Cities Delhi

Need comprehensive plan to curb pollution in entire NCR, says NGT

An airshed is a geographical area where local topography and meteorology limit the dispersion of pollutants away from the area.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Civic authorities use anti-smog gun to control pollution, Nov 2023. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted one week time for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to file a comprehensive plan for air quality management for the entire National Capital Region. The principal bench of the Tribunal headed by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava was dealing with the issue relating to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi during winter.

“We are also of the view that the air quality in Delhi not only depends upon the contributory factors prevalent in Delhi but it also depends upon the contributory factors in neighboring areas, therefore, comprehensive plan is required to be disclosed for entire NCR to cover the air shed,” it said while posting the matter for December 6.

An airshed is a geographical area where local topography and meteorology limit the dispersion of pollutants away from the area.“Hence at this stage, the concerned authorities are required to disclose the comprehensive prevention plan to ensure that the air quality in Delhi is maintained at proper acceptable level. So far no such comprehensive plan in this original application has been filed,” the Tribunal noted.

The plan relating to invocation of GRAP I-IV relates to the steps to be taken once the air quality goes down to poor, very poor and severe, it said.“The concerted efforts are required by the authorities to ensure that the air quality may not go down to even poor level and even GRAP I may not be required to be invoked. That apart, a comprehensive apportionment study is needed to ascertain the contributory factors resulting in dipping of the air quality,” the order read.

The original application was registered on the basis of a newsreport on invocation of GRAP I stage. “Pending the original application, though various directions were issued from time to time but the air quality, on account of the contributory factors had dipped to very poor and then severe leading to invocation of GRAP III and GRAP IV,” the green court said in a recent order.Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category on Friday.

Next hearing on Dec 6

The green court says air quality in Delhi not only depends upon the contributory factors prevalent in the city but it also depends upon the contributory factors in neighboring areas, hence a comprehensive plan is required to be disclosed for entire NCR to cover the airshed. The matter has been posted for December 6.

