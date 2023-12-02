New uniform, big heist: Couture cuffs free

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the shadowy realm of ill-gotten wealth and freshly donned attire, a classic tale of deception unfolded, centred around a daring heist at Axis Bank Lalganj, Vaishali Bihar on August 1 of this year. The orchestrator of this criminal symphony was none other than the elusive 40-year-old Mani Kumar, whose cunning manoeuvres successfully liberated `1 crore from the bank’s vaults.

While the Bihar Police managed to apprehend three of the four culprits, the wily Mani Kumar skilfully danced out of their grasp, leaving authorities bewildered. Fast forward to November 28, the plot thickened as the Delhi Police received a clandestine tip-off about a mysterious figure entangled in various bank robberies and dacoities, now on the lam for a Bihar bank heist.

The sole lead? Mani Kumar, supposedly lurking in a parking lot near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, according to the cryptic whispers received by DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena. With a puzzle missing many pieces, the police embarked on an intensive manual verification mission.

Nearly 30 parking lots, scattered across landmarks such as the parade ground, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Station, Dangal maidan, ISBT, Hanuman Mandir, Mori Gate, ITO, and Daryaganj, became the canvas of their investigation.

Every slumbering soul in these areas faced interrogation, yet the initial efforts yielded nothing substantial.

Just as the operation teetered on the precipice of abandonment, Constable Mohit uncovered a crucial clue at the underground parking near G.B. Pant Hospital on Aruna Asaf Ali Road. Clothes suspended on a rope and a makeshift bed nearby became the key to unravelling the mystery.

Further probe revealed the presence of a newcomer from Bihar, having arrived just 10 days prior, currently masquerading as a security guard in Connaught Place. With newfound vigour, three specialised police teams descended upon the specified location. The designated area was meticulously divided amongst the teams, and officers combed through showrooms, cafes, and restaurants, their focus honed on scrutinizing newly appointed security guards.

In a twist that would make even the most seasoned detective proud, one of the teams struck gold at a renowned cafe on Janpath.There, amidst the hustle and bustle, Mani Kumar, alias Manish, stood conspicuous in a pristine guard uniform. Swift and unrelenting, the officers apprehended him on the spot.

As the layers of deceit peeled away, subsequent investigations uncovered not only Mani Kumar’s involvement in the Bihar bank heist but also his role in three additional robberies.The unravelling of events, shrouded in mystery and suspense, underscored the tenacity and sharp investigative acumen of the Delhi Police, ultimately leading to the capture of the elusive Mani Kumar. The who-done-it saga has reached its riveting conclusion.

Every corner turned upside down in search of crook

Nearly 30 parking lots, scattered across landmarks such as the parade ground, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Station, Dangal maidan, ISBT, Hanuman Mandir, Mori Gate, ITO, and Daryaganj, became the canvas of their investigation. Every slumbering soul in these areas faced interrogation, yet the initial efforts yielded nothing substantial. Just as the operation teetered on the precipice of abandonment, Constable Mohit uncovered a crucial clue at the underground parking near G.B. Pant Hospital on Aruna Asaf Ali Road. Clothes suspended on a rope and a makeshift bed nearby became the key to unravelling the mystery.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In the shadowy realm of ill-gotten wealth and freshly donned attire, a classic tale of deception unfolded, centred around a daring heist at Axis Bank Lalganj, Vaishali Bihar on August 1 of this year. The orchestrator of this criminal symphony was none other than the elusive 40-year-old Mani Kumar, whose cunning manoeuvres successfully liberated `1 crore from the bank’s vaults. While the Bihar Police managed to apprehend three of the four culprits, the wily Mani Kumar skilfully danced out of their grasp, leaving authorities bewildered. Fast forward to November 28, the plot thickened as the Delhi Police received a clandestine tip-off about a mysterious figure entangled in various bank robberies and dacoities, now on the lam for a Bihar bank heist. The sole lead? Mani Kumar, supposedly lurking in a parking lot near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, according to the cryptic whispers received by DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena. With a puzzle missing many pieces, the police embarked on an intensive manual verification mission.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nearly 30 parking lots, scattered across landmarks such as the parade ground, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Station, Dangal maidan, ISBT, Hanuman Mandir, Mori Gate, ITO, and Daryaganj, became the canvas of their investigation. Every slumbering soul in these areas faced interrogation, yet the initial efforts yielded nothing substantial. Just as the operation teetered on the precipice of abandonment, Constable Mohit uncovered a crucial clue at the underground parking near G.B. Pant Hospital on Aruna Asaf Ali Road. Clothes suspended on a rope and a makeshift bed nearby became the key to unravelling the mystery. Further probe revealed the presence of a newcomer from Bihar, having arrived just 10 days prior, currently masquerading as a security guard in Connaught Place. With newfound vigour, three specialised police teams descended upon the specified location. The designated area was meticulously divided amongst the teams, and officers combed through showrooms, cafes, and restaurants, their focus honed on scrutinizing newly appointed security guards. In a twist that would make even the most seasoned detective proud, one of the teams struck gold at a renowned cafe on Janpath.There, amidst the hustle and bustle, Mani Kumar, alias Manish, stood conspicuous in a pristine guard uniform. Swift and unrelenting, the officers apprehended him on the spot. As the layers of deceit peeled away, subsequent investigations uncovered not only Mani Kumar’s involvement in the Bihar bank heist but also his role in three additional robberies.The unravelling of events, shrouded in mystery and suspense, underscored the tenacity and sharp investigative acumen of the Delhi Police, ultimately leading to the capture of the elusive Mani Kumar. The who-done-it saga has reached its riveting conclusion. Every corner turned upside down in search of crook Nearly 30 parking lots, scattered across landmarks such as the parade ground, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Station, Dangal maidan, ISBT, Hanuman Mandir, Mori Gate, ITO, and Daryaganj, became the canvas of their investigation. Every slumbering soul in these areas faced interrogation, yet the initial efforts yielded nothing substantial. Just as the operation teetered on the precipice of abandonment, Constable Mohit uncovered a crucial clue at the underground parking near G.B. Pant Hospital on Aruna Asaf Ali Road. Clothes suspended on a rope and a makeshift bed nearby became the key to unravelling the mystery. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp