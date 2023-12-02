Home Cities Delhi

Tihar Jail terminates 50 officers after mismatch between biometrics, photographs

"It is suspected that somebody else had given their exams," a prison official said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Tihar Jail terminated its 50 officers, including 39 wardens, after a mismatch was found in their identification records during a verification driver, a prison official said on Saturday.

According to the officer, of the 50 terminated employees, 39 were wardens, 9 assistant superintendents and two matrons.

"The notice was served as per the direction of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB), which had conducted the exam and recruited 477 officers," the official said.

When the Prison Department along with DSSB conducted a verification drive, it found a mismatch in biometric and photographs of 50 officers following which a stern action was immediately taken and a termination notice was served to them.

The prison official told The New Indian Express that all these terminated officers had joined three years back in 2020 and were under probation.

"It is suspected that somebody else had given their exams," the official said, adding that the terminated officers have been asked to respond to the notice within the next one month.

