Waqf recruitment case: Custody of 3 extended

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of three people arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment process, also involving Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull extended the custody of the accused — Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui — till December 15, on an application moved by the Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate, which claimed that the investigation was still going on. The ED has said that the investigation is still at a very important stage. Raids have been conducted in many places in the last three months and many important documents have been seized.

The application was opposed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused persons, who claimed the remand application was “totally mechanical and having no material to extended the custody”.“Accused ought to be released forthwith,” Rana said.

The case involves allegations that Khan, as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises of Khan, who is an Aam Aadmi Party leader from the Okhla constituency.

As per the probe agency, “Searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the board by Amanatullah Khan during 2018-2022.”Earlier on Saturday, the court had sent the accused persons to judicial custody, saying the arguments on the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking 14-day custody of the accused would take a longer time.

Probe at crucial stage, says ED

Special Judge Vikas Dhull extended the custody of the accused — Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui — till December 15, on an application moved by the Enforcement Directorate, which claimed that the probe was still going on and was at an important stage.

‘Waqf chairman violated norms’

The case involves allegations that AAP leader from Okhla seat, Amanatullah Khan, as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines. Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises of Khan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of three people arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment process, also involving Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. Special Judge Vikas Dhull extended the custody of the accused — Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui — till December 15, on an application moved by the Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate, which claimed that the investigation was still going on. The ED has said that the investigation is still at a very important stage. Raids have been conducted in many places in the last three months and many important documents have been seized. The application was opposed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused persons, who claimed the remand application was “totally mechanical and having no material to extended the custody”.“Accused ought to be released forthwith,” Rana said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The case involves allegations that Khan, as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises of Khan, who is an Aam Aadmi Party leader from the Okhla constituency. As per the probe agency, “Searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the board by Amanatullah Khan during 2018-2022.”Earlier on Saturday, the court had sent the accused persons to judicial custody, saying the arguments on the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking 14-day custody of the accused would take a longer time. Probe at crucial stage, says ED Special Judge Vikas Dhull extended the custody of the accused — Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui — till December 15, on an application moved by the Enforcement Directorate, which claimed that the probe was still going on and was at an important stage. ‘Waqf chairman violated norms’ The case involves allegations that AAP leader from Okhla seat, Amanatullah Khan, as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines. Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises of Khan. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp