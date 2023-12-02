‘You raped my sister, confront her’, robber’s clever ploy to loot people

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Imtiyaz, a cunning and desperate robber, prowled the streets of Delhi with a deceptive strategy, leaving victims bewildered and vulnerable. His modus operandi involved weaving elaborate tales to lure unsuspecting individuals into compromising situations before swiftly robbing them.

One fateful encounter unfolded near Geeta Colony in east Delhi when Imtiyaz confronted a man on a bike, accusing him of raping his sister. The bewildered man vehemently denied the allegations, prompting Imtiyaz to insist on a confrontation with his sister to clear the air. Little did the unsuspecting victim know that he was falling prey to Imtiyaz’s sinister scheme.

As they reached a secluded spot, Imtiyaz cunningly convinced the man to safeguard his gold ornaments in his pocket for safety. Engaging him in conversation, Imtiyaz then subtly instructed the man to keep the gold jewelry with him, only to discreetly make his escape, leaving the victim robbed of his belongings.

Imtiyaz’s repertoire of deceit extended beyond mere confrontations. In another incident near an ATM, he accused a man of snatching his sister’s ATM card. The ensuing chaos allowed Imtiyaz to beat the victim and coerce him into accompanying him to “confront his sister.” Unbeknownst to the victim, Imtiyaz seized the opportunity to steal two ATM cards, a mobile phone, and the key to the man’s bike.

Despite his audacious crimes, Imtiyaz’s luck ran out after a daylight robbery on November 13. A man reported being stopped near West Azad Nagar by Imtiyaz, who accused him of an accident with his sister. This time, Imtiyaz escalated the threat by showing a sharp object, robbing the man of his gold bangle and scooty.

Law enforcement swiftly swung into action, launching a manhunt aided by meticulous analysis of CCTV footage spanning a 30-kilometre radius from Geeta Colony. More than 200 cameras were scrutinised until the suspect’s trail led to Baghpat, UP. Imtiyaz was apprehended, and during interrogation, he disclosed his practice of depositing stolen gold articles in a microfinance institution in Baghpat, cleverly using it to secure gold loans after each successful robbery.Imtiyaz’s cunning exploits were finally curtailed, thanks to the relentless pursuit and strategic analysis employed by the Delhi Police.

Stolen articles deposited to secure gold loans

