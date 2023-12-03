Chargesheet filed against Sanjay Singh in PMLA case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. The prosecution complaint has been filed before Rouse Avenue Court in the city under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is a 60-page supplementary charge sheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier, as per sources. People familiar with the development said that the ED, in its chargesheet, has alleged that Singh is involved in conspiracy, money laundering and helping the accused. Singh's close associate Sarvesh Mishra has also been named in the chargesheet which will come up before the court on Monday for further proceedings, they said. The Central agency had termed the AAP politician a "key conspirator" in the case, claiming that he got kickbacks generated from the alleged liquor policy scam, stemming from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities of the policy. Singh was arrested on October 4 from his residence following a day-long raid and hours of questioning as part of the money laundering probe. Earlier, in October, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Singh's bail application, saying the plea is "premature" and the ED investigation is ongoing into the matter. The Supreme Court last month sought responses from the Centre and the ED on Singh's plea against his arrest and remand by the Central agency. Earlier, Singh's counsel had pointed out that liquor businessman Dinesh Arora, a star witness who was accused earlier by the CBI and the ED, had turned approver in the case. As per the ED, Sanjay Singh has had a close relationship with Dinesh Arora since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records. It was Singh's argument that evidence was planted against him.