Delhi behind-the-scenes: AIIMS stops contract recruitment for faculty posts

AIIMS stops contract recruitment for faculty posts

Aspirants who were expecting to work at AIIMS as faculty members face disappointment as it has stopped advertising posts for contracts. The last recruitment drive for contractual faculty was done in Dec 2022 and was expected to be conducted in August this year. Sources said that this was in line with the Centre’s order that AIIMS should focus on hiring permanent employees. While some welcomed the move, others pointed out that the institute is already short-staffed.

Staff goes missing at Mohalla Clinic in Delhi pavilion

Since the inception of the Mohalla Clinic project, the AAP-led Delhi govt has set up a Mohalla clinic at the ‘Delhi Pavilion’ every year during the India International Trade Fair (IITF). It draws appreciation and many visitors avail of its facilities. During IITF 2023, the city government set up a clinic with the same spirit but the healthcare staff was found absent during afternoon hours on the last day of the exhibition. A reporter reached there to gather some information to file a story but found no one present at the spot was there to attend. Incidentally, the staff of nearby stalls said that the turnout at the clinic was not ‘impressive’ this time.

On-demand cars stolen from city for Manipur ‘clients’

Not just stealing cars randomly, but an interstate gang of thieves in the national capital have their own to-do list prepared in accordance with the whims and fancies of their ‘customers’, sitting more than 2500 km away in northeast India. As per sources, Mohd Faraz, who has now been arrested, would receive the demand of a particular type of car from a Manipur-based gang. Thereafter, they searched for the car of the same make and model in the Delhi area and went on to steal it in the wee hours of the day.

Sukesh demands stove to prepare hot meals in jail cell

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has approached a court requesting an induction stove or kettle in his jail cell, saying he has been given medical advice to take hot water, hot meals and green leafy vegetables. He contended that electric kettles had been provided to other inmates from their personal PP account funds and he had got similar permission in other jails. The court asked for a medical report from the jail superintendent for providing the gadgets based on the medical advice and requirements. The court also made clear that this permission shall be only for the period as advised by the doctors.

Deputy mayor meets constituents late into the night

Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal has been making all possible efforts to uplift the face of Chandni Mahal Ward of the Matia Mahal Assembly constituency. According to his plan, work on a new sewer and water network will be started in Gandhi Market Colony on Minto Road very soon. A few days back, Iqbal visited the place, met the people and took stock of the situation. Officials from his office say that Iqbal regularly visits the Ward to meet the people even past midnight to address their grievances. They said he usually sits with people in a tea shop or a similar place which is associated with common people and talks to them at length.

‘Scientific mindset needed to tackle pollution mess’

Taking a jibe at the Delhi Government’s way of taking measures to improve air quality in the national capital, founder director of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) Dr Gufran Beig has said that the way forward needed to be scientific rather than political. Dr Beig credited the city government with taking measures to deal with the issue but said that a much better strategy was needed in the matter.

Contributed by Zaid Nayeemi, Ujwal Jalali, Jaison Wilson, Ashish Srivastava, Ifrah Mufti, Anup Verma

