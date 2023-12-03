Manipur couple assaulted, police register FIR

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A couple hailing from Manipur, their sister, and one of their friend were attacked and thrashed by a group of unidentified people in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area following which the police registered a case and started a multipronged investigation.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, a PCR call regarding a fight was received at Sunlight Colony Police Station on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1 after which they rushed to the spot. “It was revealed that there was a quarrel and one person was beaten, who was taken to hospital for treatment by PCR van,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

Details’ regarding a Medico-Legal Case were received from Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center, AIIMS after which the Investigative Officer reached the hospital and collected the MLC.

The medics opined that the man had abrasions in his knees, redness and swelling in his eyes, and swelling on the left side of the forehead.

The next day, the victim visited the police station and gave a written complaint in which he stated that on November 30 around 11.30 pm, he along with his sister and wife went to drop off their friend. However, three strangers, including one woman, stopped them and asked for their help to book a cab for Munirka as their phone battery was dead.

“While waiting for the ride to confirm, one of them started abusing and insulting them and physically assaulted his wife and sister. The alleged people made a call and within 2-3 minutes, several more of their associates arrived there and started beating the victim people,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident, accessed by this newspaper, showed the accused assaulting the couple and the woman could be heard crying and writhing in pain.

Some reports suggested that the people belonged to the Meiti community and the alleged were from the opposite group, however, the police did not give any confirmation.

