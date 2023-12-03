Minor among two held for opening fire outside scrap dealer's house in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested and a minor apprehended after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday for allegedly opening fire outside the house of a scrap dealer in northeast Delhi's Welcome area as part of an extortion bid, police said.

The accused were nabbed from Yamuna Khadar near the metro yard, they said.

A complaint was received on November 28 that two scooter-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of Abrar Ahmed (45).

No one was injured in the incident and three bullet shells were recovered from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Later, Ahmed told police that he received a call and the caller, who claimed to be calling on behalf of the Hashim Baba gang, demanded Rs 50 lakh from him, the DCP said.

Around 3:20 AM on Sunday, a police team intercepted the two accused based on a tip-off, Tirkey said.

"When the two were signalled to stop, they abandoned their scooter and tried to flee in the dark. One of them, who was later identified as Akki, opened fire at the police team. The police team retaliated and Akki sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. The police team arrested Akki and apprehended a minor after a brief chase. We have also recovered two pistols from them," the DCP said.

"Akki was taken to the hospital for treatment," he added.

During interrogation, Akki told police that he is a close associate of the Hashim Baba gang.

"He was involved in a number of criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion," Tirkey said.

