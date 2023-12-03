Parents await result of nursery admission process

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Less than two weeks are left for the registration process for the primary classes’ admission in private unaided schools and the parents are apparently busy filling up the forms online.

Getting the kids’ photograph done, a family photograph clicked, making WhatsApp groups to discuss the forms, parents are an anxious lot since the admissions forms are time-consuming and one parent is filling at least 20-25 admission forms for their wards since a draw of lots will decide the fate of a child.

Delhi pre-primary school admission registration process for nursery, KG, and Class 1 for the academic year 2024-25 in private schools began on November 23 in accordance with a Directorate of Education notification.

Another two weeks are left to go for the registration process to end. The eligibility criteria for nursery admissions in Delhi vary from school to school. However, the most common eligibility criteria include the age of the child, proof of residency and proof of income.

Proof of residency is an important requirement for nursery admissions in Delhi. Parents have been asked to provide proof of their permanent address, such as a passport, Voter ID card, or utility bills. Proof of income is also a common requirement for nursery admissions in Delhi. This is to ensure that the child’s family can afford the fees associated with a quality education.

The process will go on till December 15, 2023 - which will be the last date to fill the application forms for the desired schools. The parents are free to fill any number of application forms in the schools they wish their child to get admission into by paying a standard fee of Rs 25 and attaching a family photograph on the form.

The first list will be out on January 12, 2024. Admissions for 25% of seats in all private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS) will be centralised and conducted online by the Directorate of Education.

