Tihar Jail administration gives termination notices to 50 staffers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Tihar Jail administration has served termination notice to its 50 employees after a verification drive found a mismatch in their biometric identification records, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officer, of the 50 terminated employees, 39 were wardens, 9 assistant superintendents and two matrons.

The notice was served as per the direction of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB), which conducted the exams and recruited about 450 applicants to these three posts, officials said.

“The notice was served as per the direction of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB), which had conducted the exam and recruited 477 officers,” the official said.

When the Prison Department along with DSSB conducted a verification drive, it found a mismatch in biometrics and photographs of 50 officers following which a stern action was immediately taken and a termination notice was served to them.

The prison official told this newspaper that all these terminated officers had joined three years back in 2020 and were under probation.

“It is suspected that somebody else had given their exams,” the official said, adding that the terminated officers have been asked to respond to the notice within the next month.

