MCD to lease out space at new complex in Karkardooma

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its bid to earn revenue, the MCD will soon be leasing out office space in its newly built office complex in Karkardooma in East Delhi.As per the information received from the MCD office, the office complex comprises three blocks i.e. A, B, and C, and is constructed over a plot size of 22,918 sq meters and all three blocks are ready to be leased out by the corporation.

An MCD official said that the office complex is equipped with all modern amenities like air-conditioning, power backup, firefighting systems and CCTV surveillance, apart from 190 kilo liters per day sewage treatment plant.The civic body has proposed to lease office spaces to interested Central/state govt departments or PSUs for a period of 30 years.

Recently, the corporation has approved the minimum rent of the office complex at Rs 115 per sq ft with enhancement @ 7% per annum on compounding basis i.e. 21% at the end of every three years. As per the information, some central govt departments have expressed their interest for office space at the complex.

The civic body will be writing to other Central govt departments/PSUs/state govt regarding availability of office space at the area and it will sign a lease agreement with those that offer the best rate over and above the floor rate of Rs 115/- per sq ft fixed by it.

