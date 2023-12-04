Relative killed by man due to dispute over amount of Rs 1500

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man’s head was repeatedly smashed with a brick by his relative for not returning Rs 1,500. He was intoxicated with alcohol. The case came to light from the Nangloi area of west Delhi when the police received a PCR call regarding murder of one person.

The cops found the body lying in a pool of blood in a room. On enquiry, the deceased was identified as Naresh, who worked as a rag picker. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered and investigation began.It was revealed that the deceased was residing in Swarn Park.

It was also revealed that the deceased was last seen by one of his friends with one Mahender alias Bhola (brother-in-law of the deceased) before the incident. “It was revealed that he was absconding, following which a raid was conducted at his native place,” said DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram.He said that the suspect was caught in one of the CCTV footage. The route of the accused was prepared and was arrested from near Ganpati Dharam Kanta, Firni Road in Mundka.

