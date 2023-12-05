Home Cities Delhi

As mercury plummets, number of cardiac patients doubles in hospitals

“Around 30 patients are coming to the OPD every day which is almost double of what we see on normal days,” a senior doctor from AIIMS said.

Published: 05th December 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

cardiac problems

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As winter sets in, the number of patients with cardiac issues increased at city hospitals. Doctors said that pollution and low temperatures are pushing many heart patients to seek insulation and hospitalisation.

“Around 30 patients are coming to the OPD every day which is almost double of what we see on normal days,” a senior doctor from AIIMS said. Dr Tarun Kumar, Professor of Cardiology at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that after the increase in cold, 5 to 8 patients are landing up in the hospital’s emergency every day. Dr Vikas Chopra, Interventional Cardiologist at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, noted a concerning uptick in the number of heart patients.

Experts said that as winter progresses, the number of heart patients in the emergency departments’ doubles. They added that hormonal changes during winter cause levels of clotting factors, including fibrinogen, to increase which exacerbates the risk of heart attacks.

They also said that studies have shown that a person’s risk of having a heart attack increases by about 33% in winter. “The coronary arteries, like other arteries, can narrow during the winter. This may reduce the blood supply to the heart muscle.

Decreased blood supply can lead to myocardial ischemia and heart attack,” the AIIMS doctor said. “Monitoring blood pressure regularly during winter is important. Early detection of abnormalities enables timely intervention. Adherence to medication, including vaccinations against infections is essential,” said Dr Gagandeep S Wander, Associate Director, Interventional Cardiology, Medanta Gurugram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cardiac patients winter Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp