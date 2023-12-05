Home Cities Delhi

Chadha’s suspension revoked by Rajya Sabha privilege panel

The RS Panel found him guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media and adding names of some lawmakers to a select committee without obtaining their prior consent.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha Privilege Committee, after finding AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha guilty, revoked his suspension through a motion adopted in the House, allowing him to attend the session on Monday.

Initially, a motion to revoke Chadha’s suspension was moved by BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao, and it was adopted by a voice vote. Before the motion to end his suspension was adopted, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that the committee, after thorough consideration, had found Raghav Chadha guilty of both charges.

Charge 1 was that he intentionally presented misleading facts to the media and misinterpreted Council proceedings, affronting the authority of the Chair man, Rajya Sabha. The AAP MP was also engaged in outrageous defiance of House resolutions and the Chairman’s directives.

Charge 2 was for including the names of Members in a proposed Select Committee without their consent, in blatant transgression of Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

Raghav Chadha AAP Rajya Sabha

