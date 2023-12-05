Cybercrime cases almost doubled, posing new headache for police

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cases of cyber crimes have almost doubled in the national capital, posing a serious concern for the security agencies in Delhi. According to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the cases of cyber crime in the national capital have drastically risen.

The number of cases rose from 345 in 2021 to 685 cases in 2022, NCRB’s comprehensive crime data for 2022 showed. In 2020, the count was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases, it added. Of the 685 cases reported in Delhi in 2022, 331 were cyber fraud incidents, 55 were computer- related offences, and five were incidents of cheating by impersonation.

As many as 184 cyber crime cases were registered for online publication of obscene or sexually explicit acts and 21 for publishing or transmitting obscene material online. A total of 116 cases were registered in Delhi for publishing or transmitting pictures and audio or video clips depicting

Cyber awareness

As many as 184 cyber crime cases were registered for online publication of obscene or sexually explicit acts and 21 for publishing or transmitting obscene material online. A total of 116 cases were registered for publishing pictures depicting children involved in sexually explicit act. An official of Delhi Police said, “We are continuously working to promote cyber awareness.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The cases of cyber crimes have almost doubled in the national capital, posing a serious concern for the security agencies in Delhi. According to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the cases of cyber crime in the national capital have drastically risen. The number of cases rose from 345 in 2021 to 685 cases in 2022, NCRB’s comprehensive crime data for 2022 showed. In 2020, the count was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases, it added. Of the 685 cases reported in Delhi in 2022, 331 were cyber fraud incidents, 55 were computer- related offences, and five were incidents of cheating by impersonation. As many as 184 cyber crime cases were registered for online publication of obscene or sexually explicit acts and 21 for publishing or transmitting obscene material online. A total of 116 cases were registered in Delhi for publishing or transmitting pictures and audio or video clips depictinggoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cyber awareness As many as 184 cyber crime cases were registered for online publication of obscene or sexually explicit acts and 21 for publishing or transmitting obscene material online. A total of 116 cases were registered for publishing pictures depicting children involved in sexually explicit act. An official of Delhi Police said, “We are continuously working to promote cyber awareness.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp