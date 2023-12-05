In Delhi, a piece of Kerala

Alexander Sebastian By

Express News Service

Delhi is the land of opportunities,” says K Raghunath, who came to the sprawling capital city from the scenic district of Palakkad in Kerala at the age of 22. He recalls the crowd and cacophony of the street in Karol Bagh where he used to live all those years ago. At the time, Karol Bagh was a hotspot for Malayalis; it being one of the few places where one could find Kerala food.

But many were living precarious lives, and there was very little sense of belonging. Thirty-five years on, things have changed, largely thanks to organisations like the Delhi Malayalee Association (DMA), of which Raghunath is the president.

Now, Malayalis say “our Delhi”, he says, and there is no reluctance. Started in 1949, the DMA is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. With 28 branches across Delhi, it is an association of Malayalis aimed at building community and promoting the culture of Kerala. The DMA has been a rock for Malayalis in the city.

The association offers help to financially struggling Malayali families by paying their medical and educational expenses. It played an instrumental role in the setting up of the four Kerala schools and revitalising the Kathakali Centre, the only such centre outside Kerala, in Delhi. The DMA collaborates with the government of Kerala in the setting up and the running of Malayalam learning centres.

Its central office also houses a library with over 5,000 books. It looks out for the community, celebrating its festivals and addressing its concerns; its events have been attended by personages like Indira Gandhi, Shankar Dayal Sharma and KR Narayanan among others. RMS Nair has been living in Delhi for over 40 years. At 71, he is one of the DMA’s oldest active members and also its memory keeper.

He has been a close witness to and participant in the DMA’s affairs, from meeting at members’ houses to building its own central office at RK Puram. The DMA central office-cum-cultural centre, a red building with huge reliefs of a Kathakali dancer on one side and a big-tusked elephant on the other, is a familiar place for most of the city’s Malayalis. He recounts the humble beginnings of the DMA as a union of labourers who had come to Delhi as domestic helps of bureaucrats. True to its roots, the DMA has always stood with the common people and has been a forum beyond “caste, creed, religion or politics”.

HELPING HAND

“We conduct weekly classes for various art and dance forms of Kerala, including kalaripayattu (a martial arts form of the state), kathakali, bharatanatyam and several musical instruments including chenda,” says Raghunath.

Apart from its artistic and cultural initiatives, the DMA is also active on the social front. It stood up to the the Covid-19 pandemic, lending a helping hand to whoever was in need, be it a Malayali or not. “We brought oxygen cylinders and concentrators from Chennai on a truck, and figured out how to distribute it. Our members also formed a cremation taskforce, risking their own lives,” he says.

The DMA also coordinated with nurses’ unions to help people access medical care. The helping hand extends far outside Delhi as well, reaching home. During the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala, it was one of the organisations from across the country that provided the most aid, a sum of over `35 lakh, contributed by Delhi’s Malayalis.

Nair reminisces of a time when families used to ride on their bicycles to go meet their friends. Everybody knew everybody else, and whoever was new to the city was welcomed by the group. “There was a time when the Kerala Express would roll into New Delhi railway station and more than half of its passengers would be Malayalis.

Back then it wasn’t hard to find jobs in Delhi,” he says. They always carried pieces of their homes with them, in bottled pickles or banana chips. Sometimes even skinned coconuts. And Delhi took them in, like it did everybody else. “Delhi has no ‘original’ inhabitants. Everyone is a migrant,” says Nair.

MIXING IT UP

“Children born in Delhi grow up in a mix of cultures. There is also the identity of being a Delhiite. The DMA tries to ensure that they get the opportunity to learn Malayalam and know their culture,” says Ajith Nair, a youth coordinator of the Vikaspuri branch of the DMA.

He refers to the association’s sporting and athletic events for the youth and that the turn-out has been good. Ajith emphasises the fact that none of the DMA’s initiatives is exclusionary; a considerable percentage of the students in their programmes are non-Malayalis, ensuring a wonderful cultural exchange.

Nearly 75 years on, the DMA is still going strong. “We plan on setting up an evening college for students from economically weaker sections. We are talking to the Delhi government authorities and Delhi University,” says Raghunath. He says that for Malayalis, the DMA is always only a call away.

