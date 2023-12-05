Notice issued in plea against AI, deep fake tech

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre’s stand on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and deep fake technology in the country in strict accordance with the fundamental rights of the people.

A bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, while dealing with the plea to identify and block websites providing access to deep fakes and AI, remarked that the technology is now available in the ‘borderless world’ of internet and how the government is going to control the scenario.

The bench said that the issue raised by the petitioner required deliberations that only the government could undertake while granting time for the Centre’s counsel to obtain instructions in the matter. It also noted the benefits of AI including in the film industry, pointing out genres of war movies, wherein the deep fakes are important to show multiple replicas of characters.

“There is no easy solution. It is a very complicated technology,” the bench observed. The Centre’s counsel said it was public knowledge that the government was looking into the issue and sought time to seek instructions. The petitioner, represented by advocate Manohar Lal, said while technological development was happening by leaps and bounds, the law was moving at a snail’s speed, pointing out that it took a long seven years for the Centre to come out with a law on data privacy (the Digital Data Protection Act).

