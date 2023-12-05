Home Cities Delhi

Satyender Jain’s interim bail extended by SC

The Apex Court court had made it clear that interim bail is considered only on the medical grounds and asked the AAP leader to decide the hospital.

Former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain (File | PTI)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyender Jain in a money laundering case till the next hearing. The matter was also deferred to another date, as one of the judges was on leave.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions including neither to interact with the media nor to leave Delhi without permission.

The Apex Court court had made it clear that interim bail is considered only on the medical grounds and asked the AAP leader to decide the hospital. Jain underwent a surgery on July 21.

Supreme Court

