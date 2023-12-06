22 cases of offence against Delhi lodged in 2022

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as the anti-terror law, was recently in the news when the founder of the news website News-Click was booked under its relevant sections.

Legal experts say that UAPA is a controversial law often used as a tool by those in power to muzzle the voice of dissent in the country. As many as 22 cases of the ‘offence against state’ were registered in the national capital during 2022, including 12 cases that were registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to latest data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau for the year 2022, the city recorded one case of imputation, assertions, prejudicial to national integration, five cases of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, four under the Officials Secret Act and 12 under UAPA.

Notably, the city did not record a single case of sedition which is lodged under section 124 A of the IPC.There was a rise of 23 per cent in UAPA cases. In 2022, India registered 1,005 UAPA cases while the figure stood at 814 in 2021.

